A massive American bison in North Carolina was captured on video doing some really weird moves, with Internet users calling this strange performance 'a happy dance'.

Apart from jumping in ecstasy and making energetic leaps high in the air, the animal even once dropped to the ground and did a series of rolls — this looks hilarious given how bulky the bison is.

Allegedly, the animal was rejoicing that the first day of spring has finally come and he felt the comforting rays of the sun.