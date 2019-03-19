That's My Spot: Cat Loves to Chill Sitting on Golden Retrievers

This cat is so scary that the golden retrievers are eager to obey it… Or, maybe, they are just too lazy to chase off their feline friend.
Just about everyone loves cats, and that's why there are millions of funny cat videos on the internet. The same is true for dogs, especially for golden retrievers, and the main question is "who would win this competition"? Who is more epic – fluffy cats or goofy dogs? Well, why not get both in one video and watch the outcome?
“Hey, you’re letting out all the heat!”
Quite the gentleman!
People love cute animals, especially tiny ones. But how does it work? What makes an animal cute? Maybe, it is all about being fluffy and cleaning stuff? Sounds pretty much like it!
Some people are so consumed by social media that they can’t see what’s going on right in front of them. Even if it comes at the cost of love – nothing matters more to them than new likes, followers, and subscribers!
