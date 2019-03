Weather forecasters predicted snowfall, blizzards, hail and tornadoes in some parts of the US. This phenomenon is known as the "bombing cyclone". In the centre of the cyclone were the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Farmers suffered the most from the disaster, as their animals were completely overwhelmed with snow. Dale Voku from the Three Mile Creek Ranch in Kyle posted on Facebook a video of farmers digging cows and bulls from a snowdrift.

The family spent four hours digging their cattle out of the snow.