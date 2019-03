A man in the US state of Maryland jumped into the water to pounce on an unsuspecting pelican when, out of the blue, the tables turned and it was he who became the victim in the assault, being bitten by the enraged bird.

A video showing the vicious encounter between the man and the exotic bird was uploaded to Facebook and quickly went viral. However, the instant fame brought little but trouble to the man who jumped into the water.

Following the incident, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission charged the man with animal cruelty and molestation of a protected species, according to a statement issued by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.