WTF: Lemur Puzzled as He Fails to Catch Virtual Flies

In this video, a lemur is seen hilariously trying to catch virtual flies on a screen — and he seems to be very puzzled by the tech.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Did I catch it??!!! #bushbaby #bushbabythailand #zoo #bushbabyworld #bushbabyeyes #animals #animalworld #cuteworld #cute #thailand #bangkok #minizoocafe #loveanimals #cuteanimalplus #animalstyle #gizmo #adorable #pet #pets #petstagram #instapet #zoo #petsofinstagram #thailand #monkey #littlemonkey #สัตว์โลกน่ารัก #สัตว์เลี้ยง #น่ารัก #ลิงน้อย #บุชเบบี้
All comments
Show new comments (0)