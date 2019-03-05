Just Chilling: Almost Naked Cyclist Rides Backwards in Florida (EXPLICIT)

A funny cyclist was captured on video by commuters on 3 March. The video has gone viral on social networks, with about 250,000 views.
"He coming. Watching this s---", a driver said while recording the video. He was laughing and pointed out that it was at the 79th street exit, Miami.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, riding a bicycle on Interstate 95 is against the law.
WARNING: Strong Language!
he comin’ pic.twitter.com/0muiV6cRHm— Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) 3 марта 2019 г.
