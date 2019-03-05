Just Chilling: Almost Naked Cyclist Rides Backwards in Florida (EXPLICIT)

A man wearing only a headband, pink socks and trainers and what is believed to be a thong has been captured on video riding a bicycle backwards on Interstate 95 in Florida, US.

A funny cyclist was captured on video by commuters on 3 March. The video has gone viral on social networks, with about 250,000 views.

"He coming. Watching this s---", a driver said while recording the video. He was laughing and pointed out that it was at the 79th street exit, Miami.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, riding a bicycle on Interstate 95 is against the law.

WARNING: Strong Language!