Your Dog is Broken: Golden Retriever Plays With a Toy in Strange Position

A Golden Retriever from Texas, in the United States likes to play with its toy while laying on the floor with its front legs while sticking out its tail and hind legs. The three-month old dog appears to be very happy while having his toy unicorn somewhere nearby.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The key to downward dog is your flow, watch and learn!.. #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #dailyfluff #weeklyfluff #instagolden #dailycute #barked #igcutest_animals #cutepetclub #puppy #goldeninstagram #dog #puppies #lmao #mydogiscutest #yoga #downwarddog #namaste #dogsofinstagram #dailygolden #dogscorner #animaladdicts #thedodo #ilovegoldens #puppiesofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #ilovegolden_retrievers #fridayflow #ig_myshots #icanteven
All comments
Show new comments (0)