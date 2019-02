Teaching a dog to play with a stick is not very difficult, and sometimes it takes an old dog to teach a puppy new tricks. These golden retrievers know how to share their toys, and get their teeth clean in the process.

Golden retrievers are an amazingly kind, loyal and intelligent creatures. They're known for their easygoing personality, intelligent eyes and beautiful golden coats.

While man's best friend is usually sociable, retrievers are especially outgoing. In this video, a golden retriever pup and his older friend share a stick that they both want to nibble.