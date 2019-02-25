How to Walk a Person: Fluffy Cat Drags Owner for a Promenade

British Short mixed Munchkin called Pooky lives in Taipei, Taiwan and has become known for her love of walking with her owner while carrying the leash. So it seems that the cat is walking the person, not the other way around.
Many cats find great entertainment in walking outside, enjoying the sounds of birds chirping and the smell of grass and plants, just like humans do. In this situation, a cat leash is a perfect solution to keep the pet safe and close to its owner.
Upon seeing their owner, a pack of puppies start jumping and latching onto the woman’s legs, begging to be petted, wanting attention, just as happy as children seeing their parents.
Almost everyone can't help but cry seeing little Simba when he finds the dead body of his father Mufasa, in The Lion King movie that all children love so much.
Work isn't normally considered a place for entertainment but one man saw an opportunity to have a little bit of fun during the workday and took advantage of it.
All dogs love to pretend they haven't grown up and are still little puppies, appearing to lack any spacial awareness, and thinking they're just as able to hop up on your lap or be picked up like their pint-sized canine counterparts.
