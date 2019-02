Coming Through! Make Way for Jumping Llamas!

Llamas belong to the camel family, Camelidae, but are smaller than camels. They can reach a height of 1.8 metres, and their average weight rarely exceeds 200 kilograms. Unlike camels, llamas don't have humps.

These animals are known to be gentle and curious creatures. Llamas and alpacas also have a habit of jumping over things to get their food, as they come from the Andes Mountains in South America.

This happy llama has been captured on video while jumping for fun, as it is seemed to be in a good mood that day.