Sneaky Serpent: Fisherman Discovers Python in his Net

In Thailand, a fisherman went to check his nets and found a four-metre python in them.

Fisherman Chalerm Nookaew from the city of Chachoengsao said that he raises nets every morning that he sets up the previous night in order to catch crabs. In late January, in addition to crabs, a huge python ended up in his net.

Chalerm admitted that he was very scared. He called the rescue service, and soon professional serpent rescuers arrived on the scene.

After several attempts, the snake catchers caught the python. The reptile was later released several kilometres away.