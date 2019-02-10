Catch It If You Can: Owl Catches Mouse By Diving Headfirst Into Snow

In winter, the main difficulty for owls is the snow cover, which makes it harder to find rodents, their primary food, as mice avoid going to the surface during this season.

Before taking off to hunt at twilight, this owl sits on a tree looking for mice and listening carefully to hear if a rodent gives itself away with any sound.

The snow hides the owl's main prey — mice — who remain under the layer of snow as it is much warmer and offers a protection against predators. Their dark fur is clearly noticeable on the white background.

Hearing the squeak and fuss of a mouse in the snow, the owl dives headfirst into the snow towards a mouse, catching it.

