20:50 GMT +310 February 2019
    Owl Dives Headfirst in the Snow

    Catch It If You Can: Owl Catches Mouse By Diving Headfirst Into Snow

    In winter, the main difficulty for owls is the snow cover, which makes it harder to find rodents, their primary food, as mice avoid going to the surface during this season.

    Before taking off to hunt at twilight, this owl sits on a tree looking for mice and listening carefully to hear if a rodent gives itself away with any sound.

    The snow hides the owl's main prey — mice — who remain under the layer of snow as it is much warmer and offers a protection against predators. Their dark fur is clearly noticeable on the white background.

    Hearing the squeak and fuss of a mouse in the snow, the owl dives headfirst into the snow towards a mouse, catching it.

    More videos

    • Golden Retriever
      Last update: 16:00 10.02.2019
      16:00 10.02.2019

      Golden Retriever Sprayed With Water as He Tries to Play With Ball

      While some dogs are scared of water, this golden retriever seems to enjoy playing with it while also having some fun with a ball.

    • Golden Retriever puppies during the meals
      Last update: 08:30 10.02.2019
      08:30 10.02.2019

      Eat and Run: Golden Retriever Pups Rush to Get All the Meals in the World

      What is it? Is it a hurricane, or maybe some kind of black hole? Well, no, it’s nothing other than a pack of adorable retrievers that want to get as much food as possible. But they also want to run more, so it’s time to eat on the go!

    • Tiger, lion, and dog
      Last update: 19:00 09.02.2019
      19:00 09.02.2019

      Everybody’s Playing: Tiger, Lion Cub, and Huge Dog Chill Together

      Living in the wild can be really tough, as various animals try their best to establish domination over their territory and might even simply attack any intruders… Well, unless they’re best friends who love to chill together, despite the fact that they’re different species.

    • Golden Retriever Catches Food
      Last update: 14:00 09.02.2019
      14:00 09.02.2019

      Crazy, Stupid, Fun: Golden Retriever Catches Food

      Golden Retrievers are known to be highly intelligent, sociable, beautiful, and loyal. The dogs are always lively and somewhat slow to mature as they continue with their silly, playful puppy-like behaviour until three to four years of age, which can be both sweet and irritating.

