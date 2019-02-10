Catch It If You Can: Owl Catches Mouse By Diving Headfirst Into Snow

Before taking off to hunt at twilight, this owl sits on a tree looking for mice and listening carefully to hear if a rodent gives itself away with any sound.
The snow hides the owl's main prey — mice — who remain under the layer of snow as it is much warmer and offers a protection against predators. Their dark fur is clearly noticeable on the white background.
Hearing the squeak and fuss of a mouse in the snow, the owl dives headfirst into the snow towards a mouse, catching it.
Espero que nadie haya visto esto?" pic.twitter.com/P0QUJzkQmK— Didilambick (@Spontonvi) 9 февраля 2019 г.
