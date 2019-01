Kruger National Park is located in the northeast of South Africa and its inhabitants include about 1,500 lions, 12,000 elephants, 2,500 buffalo, about a 1,000 leopards, and 5,000 rhinos.

Tourists at South Africa's Kruger National Park have witnessed a black rhino attacking a car. The author of the video claims that it is not the first time that he has encountered the rhino.

After the first "gentle" touch the man decided not to tempt fate, threw his phone and scrambled for safety, not waiting for the animal to "come back for real".