Australian Reptile Park’s Cranky Crocodile Snaps Bones

A 500-kilogram saltwater crocodile named Elvis is now 54 years old and is famous for attacking the reptile park's keepers while being fed.

The video that was posted on the official Instagram page of the Australian Reptile Park shows Elvis, the five-metre crocodile crushing a "bone like a chip".

According to the Head of Reptiles at the Australian Reptile Park Billy Collett, Elvis came from the Northern Territory where he was causing havoc on fishermen's boats.

"He has even gone for me a few times when feeding, so the process of giving him such a large carcass needs to be cautiously thought out", he said.

The park is located at Somersby on the Central Coast, New South Wales in Australia.