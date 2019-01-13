Ice, Ice, Baby: Brave Penguin Barely Escapes Breaking off Ice Shelf

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
What’s the difference between a penguin and James Bond? Both wear black and white tuxedos, both are popular and both can escape sticky situations. However, this bird has a gang of its own and doesn’t need a Martini – which is an important advantage, aside from penguin’s clumsy cuteness.
This little guy was in trouble because of shelf of ice splitting off. However, courage and quick feet helped this penguin escape a fate of isolation on a block of ice and reunite with its family. What a performance, birdie! But be more careful next time!
The amount of time dogs spend asleep depends on their age and other factors - an adult dog sleeps for around 12 to 16 hours per day, while puppies up to 12 weeks of age spend about 18 to 20 hours asleep.
It's not a secret that some guys start hitting the gym as they want to impress girls - such beauties can really motivate and boost men's performance - but this man took it to the next level, coming up with a great workout tip for bodybuilders.
A golden retriever has been given a chance to have some time with its very tiny doppelganger. However, the pouch seems to be clueless that the puppy is not a real dog, though it looks like the retriever when it was little and still new to this world.
