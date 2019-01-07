New Version of Tom and Jerry: Сhinchillas Make Fun of Cat

Despite the fact that chinchillas are rodents and cats are natural predators for most rodents, when coexisting in one house these two pets can overcome their natural instincts and change places with each other.

The video shows two chinchillas apparently tugging a cat by its collar that is adorned with a bow. The two rodents get so carried away that the tranquil cat becomes angry and scares them away.

A cat and a chinchilla can coexist harmoniously in the same household under certain conditions. For example, if your cat shows clear traces of a hunter, then adding a chinchilla to the mix may not work out well. But if your cat is a peaceful and slightly dopey creature, then it's worth a shot.