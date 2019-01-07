New Version of Tom and Jerry: Сhinchillas Make Fun of Cat

The video shows two chinchillas apparently tugging a cat by its collar that is adorned with a bow. The two rodents get so carried away that the tranquil cat becomes angry and scares them away.
A cat and a chinchilla can coexist harmoniously in the same household under certain conditions. For example, if your cat shows clear traces of a hunter, then adding a chinchilla to the mix may not work out well. But if your cat is a peaceful and slightly dopey creature, then it's worth a shot.
