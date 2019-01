In this video, two pandas can be seen trying to simultaneously climb the same tree. At first, the pair are jostling, pushing one another off the tree.

One of the pandas eventually tries to prevent the other from climbing the tree, biting her thigh. This method turns out to be ineffective, and the less successful panda opts to bite his rival's paws and ears, pulling it down.

"Nice and funny fight between two Kung Fu pandas," a user commented on the video.