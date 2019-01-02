Underwater Battle: Turtles Clash While Swimming

The short clip shows two turtles clashing while swimming underwater at an unknown location.

The red-eared turtle leads a relatively sedentary lifestyle, and is extremely curious.

Present in significant numbers in parts of the United States, including southern Virginia, northern Florida and Kansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, red-eared turtles can also be found in Mexico, all of Central America, and northwestern parts of South America.

In this video, we see a male red-eared turtle swimming in front of another and tickling its cheeks and neck with its long claws.