A magnificent white cockatoo is filmed showing its affection to a tiny cute birdie which is at least ten times smaller than the massive parrot - this makes the situation look so awkward and hilarious at the same time.

The cockatoo just doesn't want to accept the fact that the two don't make a good couple, as the green-and-white little parrot is just too tiny. And it keeps on kissing the little one on its forehead, and even touches it.

After quenching its curiosity, the cockatoo seems to understand that it is not destined to be, and leaves the pretty birdie alone.