Love for Healthy Food: Hilarious Raccoon With Funny Duds Enjoys Blueberries

Lying on its back, however, and holding the precious snacks on its tummy seems to be really pleasant — so the raccoon is ready to endure the silly bunny ears and funny clothes. Just get this guy more blueberries as soon as possible!
This adorable raccoon with cute bunny ears uses its main superpower – tiny, but dexterous hands. This cunning animal has no need to beg people for treats and sweets, as it can take everything it wants wih no help. Sleight of hand and no fraud at all!
Lying on its back, however, and holding the precious snacks on its tummy seems to be really pleasant — so the raccoon is ready to endure the silly bunny ears and funny clothes. Just get this guy more blueberries as soon as possible!
All dogs are like kids – even big ones. To tell the truth, the big ones especially resemble kids, who are annoying, but also adorable. And, of course, our canine friends deserve to get all the love and hugs they need.
A lot of funny things happened on the stage of the Nutcracker ballet, minor and not so minor issues: problems with costumes, props, falling at the most inappropriate moment or some funny misunderstandings.
Santa receives tonnes of letters each year, so he has enlisted the help of his Scout Elves to fly messages to him at the North Pole at lightning speed. This year, not only children are sending their letters to Father Christmas.
As the majority of American alligators inhabit Florida and Louisiana, with over a million alligators in each state, local residents have become accustomed to seeing the reptiles.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)