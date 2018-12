Jealousy is not the best feeling, but when your favourite four-legged pets are jealous of each other and compete for their owner's attention, it can be quite funny and cute.

These two golden retrievers from Springfield, Ohio, usually live in peace and like each other a lot — but not when it comes to taking a place beside their owner in his bed.

This video of one of the golden retrievers trying to prevent its buddy from taking a place in the bed has gone viral online, having received more than 400,000 views.