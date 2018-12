An emergency situation involving a cow recently took place in Capiata, a city in the Central Department of Paraguay, while motorcyclists were going down the street.

A video of a cow jumping on a motorcyclist gone viral. The video shows a herd of cows starting to cross the road, and a woman on a motorcycle trying to drive forward quickly before the animals crossed to the other side.

Somehow the cow has got angry, ran toward the woman, jumped and hit her with its hind hooves. The woman fell down and got slightly injured but refused to call the doctors. The cow ran away.