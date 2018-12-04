Workout Addiction is Real: Athletes Stun Airport With Exercise Routine

A woman who was unassumingly reading a newspaper while waiting at her flight gate, unexpectedly broke into an impromptu workout using her chair.

The routine was quite the spectacle, as she commenced an impressive jaw-dropping display of her amazing physique and lean muscles.

The other-worldly physical marvel was joined by a male friend who jumped from behind, performing a stunning acrobatic trick in the air.

The athletes tried their best to make the entire situation look as if it was improvised, however, it is obvious that the performance was staged. But still, the couple's talent is indisputable. Bravo!