Pachelbel's Canine: Husky Steals the Show With Its Singing

A husky started to sing along with Pachelbel's Canon In D Major as it was played on the violin by a human female street musician, prompting bursts of laughter and admiration among eager listeners.

Street dogs seldom get the warm reception that gifted street musicians do, but this canine was so overwhelmed with the joy of classical music during a violin solo act that it burst into song, adding back-up vocals to Pachelbel's Canon and revealing the full potential of its vocal range.

Needless to say, this husky's definitely got talent, as the extravagant show managed to gather a crowd.