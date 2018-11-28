Slice of Pupperoni: Golden Retriever Loves Pizza Box

This little guy is happy to take part in the owner's shenanigans! The dog will probably get a few slices of Italian food for its role in this short video, so it will probably be a lot happier in just a few moments!
What could be better than a hot, tasty pizza after a hard day at work? Well, in fact, there is something even more interesting than eating those deliciously cheesy slices: playing with an adorable golden retriever! But why choose between these two options when you can have both?
Fluffy kittens are always actively exploring the new and interesting world around, but some of what they see can seriously frighten them.
Sometimes people feel extremely lonely and desperately need a soulmate – someone close and dear. And dogs, of course, are like humans, just more optimistic. Dogs know this, so they basically just look for anybody interesting.
A family that wipes out together, stays together (in the ER).
They didn’t teach this in obedience school!
