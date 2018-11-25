Give Me Food, Hooman: Shiba Inu Excited to See Her Meal

A Shiba Inu dog has displayed an impatient behaviour acting as if it was performing an extremely weird dance as her owner placed some food in her bowl, but didn't give the permission for the pet to eat it.

There definitely at least two things in a canine life that dogs tend to adore — their owner and a decent portion of their favorite food. That's why dogs are known for their excitement that provokes awkward behavior whenever they see both of the mentioned.

However, some comments under the video suggested that the treat in the Shiba Inu's bowl wasn't big enough, and it was actually 'too little.' Nevertheless, it hasn't not prevented the pup from happily devouring the meal after its owner's receiving permission.