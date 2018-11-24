'So Beautiful and Wild': Pouting Pup Turns His Frown Upside Down

A Maltese pup seemed to be extremely upset; the dog was probably scolded after doing something naughty that annoyed its owner.

Has anyone ever insisted that you stop being sad? In just a matter of seconds, this Maltese dog's cute muzzle suddenly switches from 'upset mode' to 'all-smiles mode'. The smile is so sweet that the pup could probably compete with the girl Reamonn sings about in the song 'Tonight' [you kill me with your smile].

It's no surprise the Maltese's smile looks so radiant and beautiful, as this breed is generally considered to be friendly; the dogs are almost always ready to greet strangers as pals.