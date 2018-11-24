Arctic Fisherman Finds 'Screaming' Sea Worm

Roman Fedortsov, a fisherman from Murmansk, Russia caught an unusual sea worm on camera which seems to be “screaming”. The author added sound to the video, insisting that this is hypothetically what the creature would sound like.

Roman Fedortsov is a fisherman from the Arctic port city of Murmansk, Russia, which remains dark for much of the winter. In the murky Arctic waters, he often captures exotic sea creatures and films what he catches. Among his latest finds was this 'screaming' worm.

In the caption to the video with the added sound, the author writes "if a creature could scream, it would do it like this."