Arctic Fisherman Finds 'Screaming' Sea Worm

Roman Fedortsov is a fisherman from the Arctic port city of Murmansk, Russia, which remains dark for much of the winter. In the murky Arctic waters, he often captures exotic sea creatures and films what he catches. Among his latest finds was this 'screaming' worm.
In the caption to the video with the added sound, the author writes "if a creature could scream, it would do it like this."
Sometimes in the net I find these. If this creature COULD SCREAM, it WOULD SCREAM like this…— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) November 14, 2018
I think so…
Turn on the sound)
Иногда в трале я нахожу такое. Если бы это существо могло кричать, то оно кричало бы так…
Я так думаю…
Смотреть со звуком pic.twitter.com/FUiondmWz1
