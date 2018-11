Golden retrievers don't have a killer instinct but were bred, long ago, to bring things back from lakes. And what could be more natural for a dog than to bring back a catfish?

A golden retriever went into a lake and for some time hid and watched several catfish swimming around him in the shallow water. One unlucky catfish turned out to be too curious.

The dog grabbed him by the head and pulled him out. But apparently the dog wasn't even hungry. It was fishing for fun.