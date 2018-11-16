Ready, Set, Go: Hamster Race Determines the Greediest Champ

Two hamsters are competing for the honorary title of the most voracious and fastest animal in a buckwheat eating race as they need to eat all the treats, which are arranged in a way that stretches to the finish line.

As the race unfurls, the grey hamster is quick to begin devouring the buckwheat the very moment it commences running, whereas the white one remains motionless at the start.

Not only does the winner manage to complete its track; it does the impossible — it pushes beyond its limits and eats the treats that were prepared for the other runner, who fails to make a single move. A flawless victory! A new champ is born.