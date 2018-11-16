Ready, Set, Go: Hamster Race Determines the Greediest Champ

As the race unfurls, the grey hamster is quick to begin devouring the buckwheat the very moment it commences running, whereas the white one remains motionless at the start.
Not only does the winner manage to complete its track; it does the impossible — it pushes beyond its limits and eats the treats that were prepared for the other runner, who fails to make a single move. A flawless victory! A new champ is born.
