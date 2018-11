Everybody knows that Russian bears are dangerous and suspicious, but sometimes these forest giants are just like our favourite dogs – amiable, calm, clumsy and totally adorable.

This bear from Russia's Far East is really happy to get some cookies from a human. It's a pity that bears have no tails, as the poor critter can't really show its happiness to people.

However, it's not such a good idea to feed bears like this, as their reaction to people approaching them could be frightening, or even lead to a dangerous situation. Be careful!