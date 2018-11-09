Take Me to Zootopia: Urban Hipster Alpaca Spotted Hopping Into Taxi

An alpaca, accompanied by a woman and a girl, climbs into a taxicab like an animal that's become thoroughly accustomed to city life in Peru.

Instagram user Andre J Mendivil, who uses the nickname gensko_, shared an extraordinary sighting of an alpaca getting in a taxi in Peru.

According to the Mendivil, the video was recorded by his father while he was exploring the streets of the Peruvian city of Cusco.

Domesticated alpacas can be spotted not only in Peru, but also in such Latin American countries as Chile and Bolivia.