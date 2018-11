The staff at an aquarium in the US state of Georgia only learned what the actual gender of an octopus was when she gave birth; before, it was unclear, as it can be a challenge sometimes to determine the sex of these marine creatures.

An octopus kept in a tank at the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium in Savannah, Georgia has given birth to ten thousand babies, the Daily Mail reported.

Prior to discovering the birth, one of the staff members had spotted little white particles in the aquarium, totally clueless that they were babies; however, the fact of birth became clear after closer inspection.

He also noted that 'a sort of panic ensued' following the discovery.