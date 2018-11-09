Amphibian Fears: Tiny Crazy Frog Freaks Out Golden Retriever

A golden retriever was resting peacefully on the floor when, suddenly, a tiny mechanical frog started to perform a series of leaps, alarming the perplexed canine.

The golden retriever reacted to the jumping toy by barking at it; although the dog was never in any danger, she was clearly the victim of somebody's prank.

However, it would wrong to think that the dog is silly, as it is common for these usually kind animals to react in an unfriendly way and bark when they see something weird that may scare them.