Amphibian Fears: Tiny Crazy Frog Freaks Out Golden Retriever

The golden retriever reacted to the jumping toy by barking at it; although the dog was never in any danger, she was clearly the victim of somebody's prank.
However, it would wrong to think that the dog is silly, as it is common for these usually kind animals to react in an unfriendly way and bark when they see something weird that may scare them.
