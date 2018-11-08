The Drone and the Daredevil: Rider Performs Shocking Freestyle Motocross Stunts

Tom Panaiva said in amazement, "On one of the jumps, I'm 20cm off his helmet." Pagès added: "It's like taking people with me on the bike." So sit back and join the ride… Tricks performed include: 360, Volt, Double Backflip and Bike Flip.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
A french freestyle motocross rider Tomas Pagès and a french freestyle drone pilot Tom 'Tomz' Panaiva collaborated and made a brilliant 'Follow Me' video, putting all their skills to the test. They managed to shoot the video without any collisions. Panaiva said in amazement, “On one of the jumps, I’m 20cm off his helmet.” Pagès added: “It’s like taking people with me on the bike.” So sit back and join the ride… Tricks performed include: 360, Volt, Double Backflip and Bike Flip.
All comments
Show new comments (0)