Little Alpinist: Bear Cub Climbs up Steepest Hill to Meet Its Mom

This little guy fell down from a really rough hill — and then desperately tried to climb its way back up the snowy slope. After a few failed attempts, the cub was finally able to reunite with its mother, who can now be proud of her little climber!
Bears are the biggest and the most fearsome predators of the snowy Russian north, but even for this solemn creature, nature often poses great danger. This is especially true when the bear is just a cub that desperately needs the protection of its strong and caring mother.
Unfriendly dogs, deaf cats, and clumsy people are all parts of an eternal nightmare for every cyclist. It's really scary to bump into something during an important race with many sportsmen around, because in such a case one could fall and take all those around down to the ground.
Dogs are our friends, and indeed they can do whatever it takes to help humans. Some of them guard, some rescue human lives, some breeds can even transport people across frozen wastelands… And, of course, our canine friends can be really funny, able to entertain us all day long.
Sometimes it’s difficult to understand what’s going on in this crazy world – especially for an animal seeing a mirror for the first time. It can be a tricky thing even for monkeys and dolphins, not to mention other inhabitants of the animal kingdom.
Everybody knows that our canine friends are descended from fierce and dangerous wolves, so it is natural for them to be proud predators. There is no compromise, no need to eat fruits or veggies! Or, at least, no desire to do so.
