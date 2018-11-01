Upset Golden Retriever in Sexy Witch Outfit Silently Curses Halloween

A golden retriever seems to be extremely unhappy with its owner's Halloween costume pick; instead of getting to be a werewolf, Paw Patrol pup or Scooby, the dog is made up to resemble a seductive witch.

Halloween is not only a time of horror but also a festival of transformations, as ladies often search for especially feminine outfits weeks in advance, not in order to scare, but to impress.

However, this golden retriever seems not to enjoy wearing seductive costumes at all, as the dog does not even maintain eye contact with its owner while being filmed. Nevertheless, let's just admit that the pup looks gorgeous — golden retrievers are always adorable just the way they are, no matter what they wear.