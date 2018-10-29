Good Training For Good Boy: Golden Retriever Loves to Play Hide and Seek

However, these days dog prefer to just mess around, bark at mailmen and eat shoes. But not this good boy! Charlie loves to play hide and seek, which is good training for hunting. Or, maybe, the retriever is just having some fun.
Dogs are great and proud descendants of wolves; they remember the old ways and could easily hunt their prey, stop a predator, guard their human companion all day long or pull sleds for many days.
However, these days dog prefer to just mess around, bark at mailmen and eat shoes. But not this good boy! Charlie loves to play hide and seek, which is good training for hunting. Or, maybe, the retriever is just having some fun.
Police officers are ready to help people, but they also know that sometimes animals need to be rescued too. In Australia, for instance, an animal might ask police for help – and law enforcement officers would rush to assist, especially if we are talking about the living symbol of their country - a cute and jumpy kangaroo!
Robots may conquer humankind one day, but at the moment the trend is going in the opposite direction, as AI prefers to work with people and not against them.
Everyone knows that golden retrievers are adorable, but they also have some useful skills to help people in their everyday lives. The very name of the breed suggests that they could retrieve some gold, but, unfortunately, there are no facts to corroborate this assumption.
Australia's roads are definitely safer than its deserts and outback. However, nobody should relax there either, considering the fact that common Australian animals are very wild and dangerous - and we're not even talking about venomous creatures like spiders, or violent predators like alligators.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)