Does every dog have its day? A grown-up golden retriever feels like it is not his owner's favorite anymore as a cute puppy receives all the kisses and hugs from their mutual master.

Given that jealousy is a very complex emotion encompassing an array of other feelings such as fear of being abandoned, humiliation and rage, it is commonly assumed that it is inherent to humans, not animals.

However, dogs and golden retrievers, in particular, are extremely dependent on their caretakers, and can also display this emotion.