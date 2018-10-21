Golden Retriever Tries Telekinesis

Telekinesis, or psychokinesis, is a term used in parapsychology to describe the ability to use the force of thought alone to influence physical objects.
While most dogs must settle for relying on begging, hopeful looks and the power of persistence in order to control objects beyond their grasp, this golden appears to live by the maxim: "there is no spoon."
when your golden retriever discovers the power of telekinesis. pic.twitter.com/hGWtho4T8U— ÑÃTŪRÊ (@dogsvine) October 21, 2018
