Good to the Bone: Spooky Toy Provides Cat With Exceptional Massage

This cat has to be extremely satisfied by the Halloween setup, as its skeleton-hand toy finally has some practical use. Just look at those fluffy checks — no wonder even a skeleton has decided that it wants to pet the cute kitty.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Spooky bliss!!! 🎃😸🐾 Happy #Friyay Everypawdy!!! 😸🎃 #thisishalloween ❤ #JTCatsby ❤… #fridaymotivation #fridayfeeling #fridaythoughts #felinefriday #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #potd #weeklyfluff #lifestyleblogger #munchkin #munchkincat #munchkincats #coicommunity #cutecat #catlover #ilovemycat #happylife #visualsoflife #skeleton #halloween #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #fall #happyfall #coihalloween #falldecor
All comments
Show new comments (0)