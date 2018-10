The cat in this video really wants to get close to the chickens, maybe even attack them, but fortunately for the birds, they are behind a protective barrier.

By their nature, cats are predatory, nocturnal animals: they hunt their prey at night.

As a result of a study, scientists from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute concluded that today the most dangerous predator, a real ideal killer, is not a tiger, not a bear, or an orca, but an ordinary domestic cat.