Taming the Beast: Cute Domesticated Wild Cat Shows His Inner Predator When Fed

In his Instagram bio, the domesticated serval is described as a "pro chicken hunter", which may explain his enthusiastic reaction to the chicken drumstick.

An owner of a serval, a wild cat native to Africa, decided to treat his exotic pet with a chicken drumstick when suddenly the feline revealed his true predatory nature by almost biting the owner's hand instead of the raw meat, which the feline was not willing to let go of.

The greedy hungry serval is no usual exotic wild pet; the animal has actually built a huge pool of Instagram followers on his page Strykerthecat, which now exceeds 150,000

Normally, predators such as servals are found in African grasslands south of the Sahara Desert.