Many people may have dogs at home, and they do not always behave reasonably. However, our canine best friends face a conundrum when contemplating how to communicate without words.

In this video, a Golden Retriever behaves rather strangely, pushing a swiveling recliner chair in circles by its extended foot-rest and resembling a medieval peasant driving some turbine manually.

The Golden Retriever was bred in the UK in the 19th century to bring back birds which had been shot out of the sky by hunters.

The big yellow animals are considered quintessential family pets, as they have beautiful fur and never show any signs of aggression towards anyone unless provoked.