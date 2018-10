Following an explosion of a tank at an Italian reservoir storing fine sparkling wine, the area around the plant began to resemble an alcohol-filled lake instead of a conventional site.

The Prosecco spillage occurred on September 25 — a day that might be remembered as tragic for hundreds of fans of the popular alcoholic drink.

Footage of the tank showing the wine simply spewing forth was posted to Facebook by Italy-based L'enoteca Zanardo Giussano winery. That's a tough loss, so let's just hope they are coping well.