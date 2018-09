True artists can see art everywhere, as this team has proven; all it took them to create mind-blowing beauty is just some colored ink and a pool with water.

This celebration of color is presented in a mesmerizing project that uses a very unusual technique of art: artists put various types of ink into syringes and after that add the colorful liquid into the crystal clear waters of a pool.

READ MORE: Two Heads Not Better Than One: Double-Headed Snake Shocks Internet

The simple technique generates colorful thick clouds of celestial beauty, which may leave you in awe.