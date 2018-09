These little birds, called chickadees, destroy a huge number of pests in gardens, literally ransacking all nearby trees and carefully collecting the caterpillars, bugs, butterflies and worms.

It is better to have a bird in the hand than two in the bush, as a famous proverb says.

The video shows a little bird clinging to a man's finger; it apparently feels much safer while sitting on the man's palm than on its own.

The tit, chickadee, and titmouse are members of the Paridae family of small passerine birds, which live mainly in the Northern Hemisphere and Africa.