The amazing invention steals the jobs of bartenders; the machine is capable of pouring perfect pints of beer in a matter of seconds, making the process easy, clean and efficient.

The self-pouring robotic system is not a novelty in Japan, as it has reportedly already gained popularity among all-you-can-eat restaurants owners.

To pour themselves a pint, customers retrieve cold glasses from a fridge, place it under the machine and press a button. Within a matter of seconds, they are able to enjoy a cold refreshing beer.