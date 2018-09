To produce beautiful images, it is necessary to follow certain planting techniques and to know the growth patterns of all crops that will be used.

Rice farmers in China have adopted a creative new vision of their paddies — they see them as a canvas where the harvest can be planted in such a way that massive works of art can be seen from the air.

Now China's northeast province of Liaoning is gaining popularity thanks to the extraordinary rice paddy paintings, and the region is hopeful that more tourists will be drawn to the places to see the miraculously decorated fields.