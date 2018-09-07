Salty Beauty: Israeli Artists Create Sculpture Using Dead Sea Water and Dress

Artists in the Israeli kibbutz Almog submerged a ballerina's tutu in the extremely salty waters of the Dead Sea, creating a 200 kg (440 lbs.) crystal-like sculpture. The layers of salt make the dress look like a wonderful piece of marble, indeed.
Some people believe that humankind's creations are more superb than the wonders of nature, while others think that the opposite is true. However, true art makes use of both in the pursuit of perfection.
Ecologists are very concerned about the condition of an elephant without a trunk, as its chances of survival in the wild are extremely slim.
In a small community of Lukov, located in the northeast of the Czech Republic, there is a church in which ghosts pray. Most of the faceless creatures wrapped in white sheets sit on wooden benches, while others sit by a door. If an occasional passer-by were to look inside, he would be shocked.
